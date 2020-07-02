Top attractive stock of the week – P. H. Glatfelter Company (GLT)

P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE: GLT) is -16.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.44 and a high of $19.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The GLT stock was last observed hovering at around $16.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.43% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 4.31% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.31, the stock is -4.51% and 1.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 94730.0 and changing -4.61% at the moment leaves the stock -1.94% off its SMA200. GLT registered -6.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.15.

The stock witnessed a -5.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.01%, and is 3.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.69% over the week and 4.89% over the month.

P. H. Glatfelter Company (GLT) has around 2557 employees, a market worth around $691.86M and $930.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.50. Profit margin for the company is -2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.18% and -19.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

P. H. Glatfelter Company (GLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for P. H. Glatfelter Company (GLT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

P. H. Glatfelter Company quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $201.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.20% in year-over-year returns.

P. H. Glatfelter Company (GLT) Top Institutional Holders

225 institutions hold shares in P. H. Glatfelter Company (GLT), with 973.97k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.20% while institutional investors hold 97.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.28M, and float is at 43.28M with Short Float at 2.27%. Institutions hold 94.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.69 million shares valued at $81.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.11% of the GLT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.61 million shares valued at $56.36 million to account for 10.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.7 million shares representing 8.34% and valued at over $45.16 million, while Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC holds 6.23% of the shares totaling 2.76 million with a market value of $33.73 million.

P. H. Glatfelter Company (GLT) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at P. H. Glatfelter Company (GLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Astley Christopher W., the company’s SVP, Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Astley Christopher W. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $17.23 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20315.0 shares.

P. H. Glatfelter Company (GLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Paper Company (IP) that is trading -20.47% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.04% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.69.