TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is 17.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.28 and a high of $50.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The TTEC stock was last observed hovering at around $46.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.7% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -10.43% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.38, the stock is 3.72% and 12.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 84416.0 and changing -0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 12.23% off its SMA200. TTEC registered 1.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.27.

The stock witnessed a 8.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.14%, and is 4.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) has around 48700 employees, a market worth around $2.24B and $1.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.25 and Fwd P/E is 21.50. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.48% and -8.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TTEC Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $391.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 113.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.40% in year-over-year returns.

TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) Top Institutional Holders

277 institutions hold shares in TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC), with 28.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 61.29% while institutional investors hold 93.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.50M, and float is at 17.98M with Short Float at 2.18%. Institutions hold 36.13% of the Float.

TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BAHL TRACY L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BAHL TRACY L sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 29 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8739.0 shares.

TTEC Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that TUCHMAN KENNETH D (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 450,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $36.50 per share for $16.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.55 million shares of the TTEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, TUCHMAN KENNETH D (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 3,000,000 shares at an average price of $36.50 for $109.5 million. The insider now directly holds 3,686,901 shares of TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC).