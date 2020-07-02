United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -14.35% Change This Year

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) is -14.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.91 and a high of $49.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The USM stock was last observed hovering at around $30.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.56% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 5.97% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.03, the stock is -2.23% and -0.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -6.28% off its SMA200. USM registered -33.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.00.

The stock witnessed a -4.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.02%, and is 0.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) has around 5500 employees, a market worth around $2.80B and $4.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.10 and Fwd P/E is 21.91. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.78% and -37.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United States Cellular Corporation (USM) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United States Cellular Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $904.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.50% year-over-year.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Top Institutional Holders

211 institutions hold shares in United States Cellular Corporation (USM), with 804.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.94% while institutional investors hold 29.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.00M, and float is at 14.69M with Short Float at 5.62%. Institutions hold 29.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.9 million shares valued at $55.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.63% of the USM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Gamco Investors Inc with 1.74 million shares valued at $50.97 million to account for 3.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.65 million shares representing 3.16% and valued at over $48.45 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.01% of the shares totaling 1.58 million with a market value of $46.14 million.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at United States Cellular Corporation (USM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MEYERS KENNETH R, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that MEYERS KENNETH R sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $33.64 per share for a total of $1.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28565.0 shares.

United States Cellular Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Drake Deirdre (EVP-Chief HR Officer) sold a total of 15,161 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $33.13 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the USM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, MEYERS KENNETH R (President and CEO) disposed off 60,000 shares at an average price of $33.39 for $2.0 million. The insider now directly holds 68,565 shares of United States Cellular Corporation (USM).

United States Cellular Corporation (USM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) that is -35.72% lower over the past 12 months. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) is 29.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.6% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.27.