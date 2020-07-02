What should you know before buying stock in 1st Source Corporation (SRCE)

1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ: SRCE) is -33.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.07 and a high of $53.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The SRCE stock was last observed hovering at around $35.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.33% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.45% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -0.74% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.25, the stock is -2.22% and 2.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 68857.0 and changing -3.74% at the moment leaves the stock -19.39% off its SMA200. SRCE registered -25.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.30.

The stock witnessed a 1.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.52%, and is 2.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.24% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

1st Source Corporation (SRCE) has around 1175 employees, a market worth around $924.07M and $281.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.21 and Fwd P/E is 14.98. Profit margin for the company is 30.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.37% and -35.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.70%).

1st Source Corporation (SRCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

1st Source Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.56 with sales reaching $77.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.80% year-over-year.

1st Source Corporation (SRCE) Top Institutional Holders

188 institutions hold shares in 1st Source Corporation (SRCE), with 3.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.79% while institutional investors hold 82.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.52M, and float is at 22.50M with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 73.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is First Source Bank with over 7.21 million shares valued at $233.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 28.24% of the SRCE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.94 million shares valued at $62.93 million to account for 7.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.17 million shares representing 4.57% and valued at over $37.81 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 3.85% of the shares totaling 0.98 million with a market value of $31.88 million.

1st Source Corporation (SRCE) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCHWABERO MARK D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SCHWABERO MARK D bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $33.16 per share for a total of $33160.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12546.0 shares.

1st Source Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Murphy Carmen C (10% Owner) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $32.28 per share for $80700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.63 million shares of the SRCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, MURPHY CHRISTOPHER J III (Chairman, CEO) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $32.28 for $80700.0. The insider now directly holds 515,871 shares of 1st Source Corporation (SRCE).

1st Source Corporation (SRCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Financial Corporation (THFF) that is trading -12.48% down over the past 12 months. Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) is -1.57% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.91% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.62.