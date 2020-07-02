Which institution holds the most shares in ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS)

ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS) is -10.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.61 and a high of $79.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The EXLS stock was last observed hovering at around $63.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.03%.

Currently trading at $62.37, the stock is -0.73% and 2.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock -4.41% off its SMA200. EXLS registered -4.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.06.

The stock witnessed a -1.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.26%, and is 1.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) has around 31700 employees, a market worth around $2.25B and $997.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.69 and Fwd P/E is 19.66. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.58% and -21.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ExlService Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $208.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.60% in year-over-year returns.

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) Top Institutional Holders

318 institutions hold shares in ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS), with 1.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.37% while institutional investors hold 99.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.40M, and float is at 33.26M with Short Float at 2.96%. Institutions hold 95.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.91 million shares valued at $255.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.32% of the EXLS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.61 million shares valued at $188.04 million to account for 10.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 2.1 million shares representing 6.13% and valued at over $109.38 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.66% of the shares totaling 1.94 million with a market value of $101.04 million.

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) Insider Activity

A total of 84 insider transactions have happened at ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AYYAPPAN AJAY, the company’s SVP & Gen Counsel/Corp. Sec’y. SEC filings show that AYYAPPAN AJAY sold 1,204 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $75.45 per share for a total of $90842.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239.0 shares.

ExlService Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Miglani Nalin Kumar (EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold a total of 953 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $78.20 per share for $74525.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the EXLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, Miglani Nalin Kumar (EVP and Chief HR Officer) disposed off 5,006 shares at an average price of $74.13 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS).

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMREP Corporation (AXR) that is trading -12.14% down over the past 12 months. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) is -2.91% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.7% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.22.