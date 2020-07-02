Which Institutions Own Shares In Foundation Building Materials Inc. (FBM)?

Foundation Building Materials Inc. (NYSE: FBM) is -23.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.99 and a high of $22.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The FBM stock was last observed hovering at around $15.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74%.

Currently trading at $14.87, the stock is -4.66% and 10.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -4.74% at the moment leaves the stock -7.53% off its SMA200. FBM registered -14.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.80.

The stock witnessed a 6.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.69%, and is -3.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.93% over the week and 5.74% over the month.

Foundation Building Materials Inc. (FBM) has around 3500 employees, a market worth around $677.03M and $2.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.58 and Fwd P/E is 14.31. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.11% and -32.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Foundation Building Materials Inc. (FBM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Foundation Building Materials Inc. (FBM) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Foundation Building Materials Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $487.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 214.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.20% in year-over-year returns.

Foundation Building Materials Inc. (FBM) Top Institutional Holders

236 institutions hold shares in Foundation Building Materials Inc. (FBM), with 422.95k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.98% while institutional investors hold 101.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.05M, and float is at 22.48M with Short Float at 5.61%. Institutions hold 100.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lone Star Global Acquisitions, Ltd. with over 20.3 million shares valued at $208.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 46.98% of the FBM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.46 million shares valued at $35.61 million to account for 8.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.18 million shares representing 5.05% and valued at over $22.44 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.96% of the shares totaling 1.28 million with a market value of $13.15 million.

Foundation Building Materials Inc. (FBM) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Foundation Building Materials Inc. (FBM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Carpenter James R, the company’s VP Business Development. SEC filings show that Carpenter James R bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $9.88 per share for a total of $98814.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17500.0 shares.

Foundation Building Materials Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Mendoza Ruben (President and CEO) bought a total of 42,054 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $15.00 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the FBM stock.

Foundation Building Materials Inc. (FBM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) that is trading -57.48% down over the past 12 months. HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS) is -15.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.87% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.97.