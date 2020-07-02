Who are the Institutional Holders in Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)?

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is 21.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $155.17 and a high of $282.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The TECH stock was last observed hovering at around $264.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.94%.

Currently trading at $266.01, the stock is 4.17% and 6.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 23.38% off its SMA200. TECH registered 24.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $258.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $219.88.

The stock witnessed a 0.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.46%, and is 5.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) has around 2250 employees, a market worth around $10.24B and $754.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.17 and Fwd P/E is 51.18. Profit margin for the company is 24.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.43% and -5.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bio-Techne Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.75 with sales reaching $164.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.30% in year-over-year returns.

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Top Institutional Holders

496 institutions hold shares in Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH), with 186.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.49% while institutional investors hold 94.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.30M, and float is at 38.03M with Short Float at 1.49%. Institutions hold 94.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.7 million shares valued at $701.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.68% of the TECH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.64 million shares valued at $691.11 million to account for 9.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 1.57 million shares representing 4.10% and valued at over $296.84 million, while Brown Capital Management, Inc. holds 4.07% of the shares totaling 1.56 million with a market value of $295.14 million.

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WIENS HAROLD J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WIENS HAROLD J sold 3,985 shares of the company’s common stock on May 29 at a price of $260.00 per share for a total of $1.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4843.0 shares.

Bio-Techne Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 29 that Eansor Norman David (President-Protein Sciences) sold a total of 7,909 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 29 and was made at $262.00 per share for $2.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the TECH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 28, Eansor Norman David (President-Protein Sciences) disposed off 3,448 shares at an average price of $260.19 for $0.9 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH).

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 19.48% up over the past 12 months. QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) is 5.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.08% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.96.