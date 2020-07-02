Who is the Top Investor In Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD)?

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE: SSD) is 0.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.02 and a high of $95.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The SSD stock was last observed hovering at around $84.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.38% off its average median price target of $64.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -2.51% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -34.97% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.98, the stock is -3.83% and 5.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -4.01% at the moment leaves the stock 6.35% off its SMA200. SSD registered 23.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $80.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $76.18.

The stock witnessed a -0.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.18%, and is 1.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.93% over the week and 4.55% over the month.

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) has around 3337 employees, a market worth around $3.57B and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.46 and Fwd P/E is 29.68. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.22% and -15.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $247.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.90% year-over-year.

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) Top Institutional Holders

358 institutions hold shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD), with 346.84k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.80% while institutional investors hold 93.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.10M, and float is at 43.11M with Short Float at 2.23%. Institutions hold 92.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.09 million shares valued at $377.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.01% of the SSD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.37 million shares valued at $270.97 million to account for 10.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC which holds 2.8 million shares representing 6.45% and valued at over $173.81 million, while Baker Avenue Asset Management, Lp holds 5.34% of the shares totaling 2.32 million with a market value of $143.73 million.

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ANDRASICK JAMES S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ANDRASICK JAMES S sold 1,248 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $79.45 per share for a total of $99154.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8938.0 shares.

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that Dankel Roger (President, Simpson Strong-Tie) sold a total of 2,650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $84.95 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28347.0 shares of the SSD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, CHATMAN JENNIFER (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $86.61 for $86610.0. The insider now directly holds 12,945 shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD).

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) that is trading -48.11% down over the past 12 months. Nucor Corporation (NUE) is -26.77% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.76% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.58.