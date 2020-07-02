Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG)?

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PQG) is -24.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.50 and a high of $17.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The PQG stock was last observed hovering at around $13.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.32% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -8.75% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.05, the stock is -0.78% and 8.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 95602.0 and changing -1.44% at the moment leaves the stock -6.89% off its SMA200. PQG registered -20.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.14.

The stock witnessed a 0.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.19%, and is 4.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) has around 3279 employees, a market worth around $1.82B and $1.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.10 and Fwd P/E is 13.22. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.53% and -24.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $359.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.70% in year-over-year returns.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) Top Institutional Holders

134 institutions hold shares in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG), with 34.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.55% while institutional investors hold 94.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 135.24M, and float is at 39.71M with Short Float at 0.56%. Institutions hold 70.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CCMP Capital GP, LLC with over 61.96 million shares valued at $675.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 45.36% of the PQG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 5.21 million shares valued at $56.74 million to account for 3.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. which holds 4.37 million shares representing 3.20% and valued at over $47.6 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.71% of the shares totaling 3.7 million with a market value of $40.33 million.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chariag Belgacem. SEC filings show that Chariag Belgacem bought 11,926 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $10.22 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Chariag Belgacem bought a total of 41,574 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $9.31 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the PQG stock.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) that is -49.90% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.61% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.48.