Why Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN) is the topic of conversation today

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUBN) is 6.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.51 and a high of $65.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The AUBN stock was last observed hovering at around $57.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.89%.

Currently trading at $56.20, the stock is -0.38% and 9.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8633.0 and changing -1.56% at the moment leaves the stock 17.63% off its SMA200. AUBN registered 61.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.28.

The stock witnessed a 5.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.15%, and is -8.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.09% over the week and 5.48% over the month.

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN) has around 163 employees, a market worth around $219.74M and $29.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.29. Profit margin for the company is 30.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 149.67% and -14.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.40%).

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.20% this year.

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN) Top Institutional Holders

37 institutions hold shares in Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN), with 1.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 36.14% while institutional investors hold 14.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.57M, and float is at 2.28M with Short Float at 0.72%. Institutions hold 9.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with over 91394.0 shares valued at $3.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.56% of the AUBN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 74060.0 shares valued at $3.11 million to account for 2.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Truist Financial Corp which holds 39527.0 shares representing 1.11% and valued at over $1.66 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.96% of the shares totaling 34210.0 with a market value of $1.44 million.

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ANDRUS TERRY W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ANDRUS TERRY W bought 36 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 23 at a price of $39.70 per share for a total of $1429.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3564.0 shares.

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 23 that HAM WILLIAM F JR (Director) bought a total of 29 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 23 and was made at $39.72 per share for $1152.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3833.0 shares of the AUBN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 23, Barrett J Tutt (Director) acquired 37 shares at an average price of $39.69 for $1468.0. The insider now directly holds 7,129 shares of Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN).

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading -33.75% down over the past 12 months. BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) is -23.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.21% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11760.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.78.