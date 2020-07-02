Why has CACI International Inc (CACI) gained 0.74% in last trading?

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is -12.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $156.15 and a high of $288.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The CACI stock was last observed hovering at around $216.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.6% off its average median price target of $295.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.59% off the consensus price target high of $329.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 12.96% higher than the price target low of $251.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $218.48, the stock is -8.92% and -10.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock -8.69% off its SMA200. CACI registered 4.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $241.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $244.11.

The stock witnessed a -14.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.96%, and is -2.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.43% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

CACI International Inc (CACI) has around 22100 employees, a market worth around $5.58B and $5.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.04 and Fwd P/E is 15.64. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.92% and -24.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

CACI International Inc (CACI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CACI International Inc (CACI) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CACI International Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.44 with sales reaching $1.47B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.30% in year-over-year returns.

CACI International Inc (CACI) Top Institutional Holders

525 institutions hold shares in CACI International Inc (CACI), with 427.47k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.70% while institutional investors hold 90.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.08M, and float is at 24.66M with Short Float at 1.06%. Institutions hold 88.64% of the Float.

CACI International Inc (CACI) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at CACI International Inc (CACI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mengucci John S, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Mengucci John S sold 5,308 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 at a price of $263.27 per share for a total of $1.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50769.0 shares.

CACI International Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Pavitt James L (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $257.94 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6258.0 shares of the CACI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 28, Johnson Gregory G (Director) disposed off 300 shares at an average price of $251.75 for $75525.0. The insider now directly holds 4,985 shares of CACI International Inc (CACI).

CACI International Inc (CACI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -1.95% down over the past 12 months. Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is -10.58% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.29% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.57.