Why Shares of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) Are Going Crazy

Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: ESXB) is -41.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.00 and a high of $9.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The ESXB stock was last observed hovering at around $5.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.93% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 5.82% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.18, the stock is -3.44% and -3.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 39556.0 and changing -5.82% at the moment leaves the stock -29.57% off its SMA200. ESXB registered -35.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.76.

The stock witnessed a -3.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.14%, and is 4.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.71% over the week and 4.66% over the month.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) has around 243 employees, a market worth around $114.22M and $65.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.59 and Fwd P/E is 12.25. Profit margin for the company is 20.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.50% and -46.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.90%).

Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $14.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.90% in year-over-year returns.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) Top Institutional Holders

106 institutions hold shares in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB), with 821.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.68% while institutional investors hold 68.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.40M, and float is at 21.53M with Short Float at 0.47%. Institutions hold 66.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Castine Capital Management, LLC with over 2.06 million shares valued at $9.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.22% of the ESXB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Maltese Capital Management LLC with 1.34 million shares valued at $6.48 million to account for 5.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.27 million shares representing 5.70% and valued at over $6.17 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.81% of the shares totaling 1.07 million with a market value of $5.2 million.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 77 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Barber Gerald F., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Barber Gerald F. bought 54 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $5.62 per share for a total of $304.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6140.0 shares.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Hardy William E. (Director) bought a total of 23 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $5.62 per share for $128.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39318.0 shares of the ESXB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Barber Gerald F. (Director) acquired 70 shares at an average price of $5.62 for $394.0. The insider now directly holds 26,715 shares of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB).

Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) that is trading -31.17% down over the past 12 months. Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (FBSS) is -30.25% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.47% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.16.