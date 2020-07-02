Will Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) is -37.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.23 and a high of $51.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The CKH stock was last observed hovering at around $28.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.3% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.96% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -22.82% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.02, the stock is -8.52% and -1.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 41839.0 and changing -4.59% at the moment leaves the stock -25.79% off its SMA200. CKH registered -42.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.56.

The stock witnessed a 0.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.86%, and is -0.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.99% over the week and 5.84% over the month.

Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) has around 2309 employees, a market worth around $577.96M and $782.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.73 and Fwd P/E is 14.30. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.55% and -47.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) Analyst Forecasts

Seacor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $193.08M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.10% in year-over-year returns.

Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) Top Institutional Holders

215 institutions hold shares in Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH), with 1.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.58% while institutional investors hold 95.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.95M, and float is at 19.01M with Short Float at 3.24%. Institutions hold 89.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.69 million shares valued at $72.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.25% of the CKH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.01 million shares valued at $54.28 million to account for 9.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 1.94 million shares representing 9.54% and valued at over $52.29 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.77% of the shares totaling 1.58 million with a market value of $42.59 million.

Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LORENTZEN OIVIND, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LORENTZEN OIVIND sold 5,992 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $24.76 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36441.0 shares.

Seacor Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that FABRIKANT CHARLES (Executive Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $23.54 per share for $47070.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.54 million shares of the CKH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, FABRIKANT CHARLES (Executive Chairman and CEO) acquired 5,649 shares at an average price of $25.71 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 534,164 shares of Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH).

Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH): Who are the competitors?

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) is -76.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.64% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.98.