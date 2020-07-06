A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is -0.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $155.67 and a high of $331.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The AVGO stock was last observed hovering at around $315.47 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 3.88%.

At last check, trading at $319.35, the stock is 2.84% and 10.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 1.23% at the moment leaves the stock 10.71% off its SMA200. AVGO registered 10.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $301.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $283.51.

The stock witnessed a 1.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.08%, and is 2.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $125.77B and $22.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.45 and Fwd P/E is 13.15. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.15% and -3.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Analyst Forecasts

Broadcom Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $5.23 with sales reaching $5.76B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.50% in year-over-year returns.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Top Institutional Holders

1,789 institutions hold shares in Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), with 10.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.53% while institutional investors hold 87.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 401.00M, and float is at 392.00M with Short Float at 1.19%. Institutions hold 84.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 38.34 million shares valued at $9.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.53% of the AVGO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital International Investors with 34.4 million shares valued at $8.16 billion to account for 8.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 33.31 million shares representing 8.28% and valued at over $7.9 billion, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 7.33% of the shares totaling 29.5 million with a market value of $6.99 billion.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Insider Activity

A total of 177 insider transactions have happened at Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 139 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TAN HOCK E, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that TAN HOCK E sold 57,171 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $313.81 per share for a total of $17.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Broadcom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 30 that LIEN JUSTINE (Director) sold a total of 260 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 30 and was made at $309.95 per share for $80587.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2602.0 shares of the AVGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, TAN HOCK E (President and CEO) disposed off 57,171 shares at an average price of $313.70 for $17.93 million. The insider now directly holds 247,102 shares of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO).