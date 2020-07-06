A peek at Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS): Who has invested in It?

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is 17.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.31 and a high of $48.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The NUS stock was last observed hovering at around $48.02 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -2.01% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.8% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -31.46% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $46.01, the stock is 18.83% and 30.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -4.18% at the moment leaves the stock 31.97% off its SMA200. NUS registered 1.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 18.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.86.

The stock witnessed a 23.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 140.58%, and is 29.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) has around 4900 employees, a market worth around $2.00B and $2.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.82 and Fwd P/E is 17.35. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 273.95% and -5.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Analyst Forecasts

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $573.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.00% in year-over-year returns.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Top Institutional Holders

316 institutions hold shares in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS), with 1.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.97% while institutional investors hold 81.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.06M, and float is at 50.98M with Short Float at 4.78%. Institutions hold 78.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.39 million shares valued at $139.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.30% of the NUS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.04 million shares valued at $132.05 million to account for 11.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 3.11 million shares representing 5.98% and valued at over $67.87 million, while AQR Capital Management, LLC holds 3.51% of the shares totaling 1.82 million with a market value of $39.86 million.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHANG JOSEPH Y, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that CHANG JOSEPH Y sold 34,970 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $40.01 per share for a total of $1.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37882.0 shares.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that WOOD RITCH N (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $20.25 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the NUS stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is trading 3.00% up over the past 12 months. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) is 9.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.84% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.43.