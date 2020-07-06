Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 72.8% Upside

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) is -42.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADIL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.38 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 72.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $1.36, the stock is -8.97% and -7.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.48 million and changing -1.45% at the moment leaves the stock -15.20% off its SMA200. ADIL registered -22.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5221 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6207.

The stock witnessed a -12.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.95%, and is -6.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.93% over the week and 13.16% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 36.00% and -57.10% from its 52-week high.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.30% this year.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL), with 3.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.74% while institutional investors hold 8.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.50M, and float is at 10.12M with Short Float at 0.33%. Institutions hold 5.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.28 million shares valued at $0.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.66% of the ADIL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.21 million shares valued at $0.27 million to account for 1.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 77985.0 shares representing 0.73% and valued at over $0.1 million, while Brown Advisory Inc. holds 0.24% of the shares totaling 26040.0 with a market value of $33852.0.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Newman James W. Jr., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Newman James W. Jr. bought 14,644 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 at a price of $1.34 per share for a total of $19669.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14644.0 shares.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 that Newman James W. Jr. (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 and was made at $1.42 per share for $7100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15000.0 shares of the ADIL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 26, Stilley William B. III (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 12,652 shares at an average price of $1.47 for $18598.0. The insider now directly holds 715,937 shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL).