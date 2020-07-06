Aflac Incorporated (AFL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is -33.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.07 and a high of $57.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The AFL stock was last observed hovering at around $35.26 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.8% off its average median price target of $43.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.96% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -12.69% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $36.06, the stock is -2.52% and -0.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.49 million and changing 2.27% at the moment leaves the stock -20.29% off its SMA200. AFL registered -37.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.50.

The stock witnessed a -7.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.78%, and is -1.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has around 10977 employees, a market worth around $25.39B and $21.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.87 and Fwd P/E is 7.90. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.31% and -36.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aflac Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.06 with sales reaching $5.43B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.50% in year-over-year returns.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Top Institutional Holders

1,338 institutions hold shares in Aflac Incorporated (AFL), with 61.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.52% while institutional investors hold 70.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 724.37M, and float is at 655.81M with Short Float at 1.22%. Institutions hold 64.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 66.66 million shares valued at $2.28 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.29% of the AFL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 56.03 million shares valued at $1.92 billion to account for 7.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. which holds 52.3 million shares representing 7.29% and valued at over $1.79 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.05% of the shares totaling 36.27 million with a market value of $1.24 billion.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Aflac Incorporated (AFL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RIMER BARBARA K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RIMER BARBARA K sold 11,026 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $36.23 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25956.0 shares.

Aflac Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that Crawford Frederick John (President & COO) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $26.29 per share for $0.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the AFL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Koide Masatoshi (Pres., and Rep. Director) disposed off 1,467 shares at an average price of $51.75 for $75917.0. The insider now directly holds 40,898 shares of Aflac Incorporated (AFL).

Aflac Incorporated (AFL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) that is trading -30.45% down over the past 12 months. Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) is -24.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -32.33% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.64.