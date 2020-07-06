Analysts suggest Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) could spike 35.75% in a year

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) is -70.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $12.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The LTRPA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.18 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.06%.

At last check, trading at $2.24, the stock is -10.08% and -4.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 2.75% at the moment leaves the stock -57.65% off its SMA200. LTRPA registered -82.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5429 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.8335.

The stock witnessed a -28.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.45%, and is 2.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.15% over the week and 14.19% over the month.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) has around 4194 employees, a market worth around $277.60M and $1.46B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 161.13% and -82.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.90%).

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) Analyst Forecasts

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.90% year-over-year.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) Top Institutional Holders

212 institutions hold shares in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA), with 178.79k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 95.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.00M, and float is at 72.17M with Short Float at 3.32%. Institutions hold 94.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.38 million shares valued at $15.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.61% of the LTRPA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.48 million shares valued at $9.86 million to account for 7.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Eagle Capital Management LLC which holds 5.18 million shares representing 7.18% and valued at over $9.32 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.59% of the shares totaling 4.03 million with a market value of $7.26 million.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MAFFEI GREGORY B, the company’s President/CEO. SEC filings show that MAFFEI GREGORY B bought 15,408 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $10.38 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.79 million shares.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) that is trading -21.39% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.92% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.09.