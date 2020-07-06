Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -7.69% Change This Year

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) is -7.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.05 and a high of $2.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLNE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.16 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 54.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $2.30, the stock is 4.71% and 9.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 6.48% at the moment leaves the stock 7.94% off its SMA200. CLNE registered -12.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1497 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1456.

The stock witnessed a -0.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.58%, and is 1.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.39% over the week and 5.39% over the month.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) has around 412 employees, a market worth around $436.00M and $352.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.85. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.05% and -21.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $60.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 572.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.20% in year-over-year returns.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Top Institutional Holders

174 institutions hold shares in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE), with 66.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.33% while institutional investors hold 43.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 204.99M, and float is at 132.71M with Short Float at 0.71%. Institutions hold 29.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 11.09 million shares valued at $19.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.52% of the CLNE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.16 million shares valued at $18.09 million to account for 5.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 9.04 million shares representing 4.50% and valued at over $16.09 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.78% of the shares totaling 7.6 million with a market value of $13.53 million.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SOCHA KENNETH M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SOCHA KENNETH M bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $1.40 per share for a total of $7000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that ARDISANA LIZABETH A (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $1.30 per share for $12960.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the CLNE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Vreeland Robert M. (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 11,000 shares at an average price of $1.29 for $14166.0. The insider now directly holds 351,904 shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE).

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) that is 31.58% higher over the past 12 months. MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) is -15.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.29% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.09.