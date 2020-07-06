Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) picks momentum as shares rise 1.13%

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK) is -45.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.05 and a high of $10.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.49 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.92% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 32.13% higher than the price target low of $6.91 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $4.69, the stock is -2.88% and -17.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.49 million and changing 4.45% at the moment leaves the stock -26.65% off its SMA200. CRK registered -19.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.9770 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.0394.

The stock witnessed a -16.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.91%, and is 1.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.71% over the week and 6.83% over the month.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) has around 207 employees, a market worth around $999.11M and $867.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.95 and Fwd P/E is 6.36. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.80% and -56.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Comstock Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $213.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 239.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 65.00% in year-over-year returns.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) Top Institutional Holders

104 institutions hold shares in Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK), with 171.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 90.12% while institutional investors hold 30.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 188.92M, and float is at 60.38M with Short Float at 2.69%. Institutions hold 2.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.13 million shares valued at $6.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.49% of the CRK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 0.93 million shares valued at $5.03 million to account for 0.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC which holds 0.43 million shares representing 0.19% and valued at over $2.33 million, while Arosa Capital Management LP holds 0.15% of the shares totaling 0.34 million with a market value of $1.86 million.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BURNS ROLAND O, the company’s President & CFO. SEC filings show that BURNS ROLAND O bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 at a price of $4.74 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.78 million shares.

Comstock Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that ALLISON M JAY (Chairman & CEO) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $4.75 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.33 million shares of the CRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, TURNER JIM L (Director) acquired 75,000 shares at an average price of $4.73 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 164,470 shares of Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK).

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) that is trading -73.91% down over the past 12 months. Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) is -54.39% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -33.13% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.65.