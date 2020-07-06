DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) makes 3.28% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) is -51.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.96 and a high of $11.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The DRH stock was last observed hovering at around $5.35 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -35.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $5.42, the stock is -9.88% and -5.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock -34.07% off its SMA200. DRH registered -48.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.27.

The stock witnessed a -19.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.81%, and is 3.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.22% over the week and 8.19% over the month.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $905.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.78. Profit margin for the company is 15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 176.53% and -54.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.33 with sales reaching $37.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -49.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -85.30% in year-over-year returns.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Top Institutional Holders

322 institutions hold shares in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH), with 3.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.68% while institutional investors hold 110.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 201.21M, and float is at 195.73M with Short Float at 4.66%. Institutions hold 108.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 37.82 million shares valued at $192.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.93% of the DRH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 32.06 million shares valued at $162.86 million to account for 16.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 14.02 million shares representing 7.02% and valued at over $71.23 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.83% of the shares totaling 11.65 million with a market value of $59.2 million.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 18 times.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is trading -40.52% down over the past 12 months. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -48.07% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -38.38% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.02.