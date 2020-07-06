Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Is Down -0.47% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) is -0.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.20 and a high of $119.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The DLTR stock was last observed hovering at around $93.61 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.82% off its average median price target of $106.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.77% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -3.1% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $92.79, the stock is 1.66% and 8.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.38 million and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 0.56% off its SMA200. DLTR registered -14.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $90.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.93.

The stock witnessed a -1.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.86%, and is 0.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) has around 56900 employees, a market worth around $22.15B and $24.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.59 and Fwd P/E is 16.62. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.14% and -22.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dollar Tree Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.92 with sales reaching $6.18B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 151.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.60% in year-over-year returns.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Top Institutional Holders

982 institutions hold shares in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR), with 3.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.48% while institutional investors hold 97.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 236.90M, and float is at 233.82M with Short Float at 2.13%. Institutions hold 96.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.25 million shares valued at $1.93 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.06% of the DLTR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.66 million shares valued at $1.44 billion to account for 8.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 17.36 million shares representing 7.32% and valued at over $1.28 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 5.73% of the shares totaling 13.6 million with a market value of $999.31 million.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McNeely Richard L, the company’s Chief Merchandising Officer. SEC filings show that McNeely Richard L sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $96.21 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2786.0 shares.

Dollar Tree Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that BARRON ARNOLD S (Director) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $96.57 per share for $1.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the DLTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Lewis Lemuel E (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $75.26 for $37632.0. The insider now directly holds 23,614 shares of Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR).

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 36.23% up over the past 12 months. Five Below Inc. (FIVE) is -17.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.07% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.47.