Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED) stock Plunged by -4.57% yesterday

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED) is -16.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.41 and a high of $60.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The GMED stock was last observed hovering at around $49.16 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -2.24% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.97% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 6.16% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $46.92, the stock is -3.95% and -5.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -4.57% at the moment leaves the stock -7.44% off its SMA200. GMED registered 20.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.42.

The stock witnessed a -10.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.47%, and is 9.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $4.74B and $793.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.97 and Fwd P/E is 27.73. Profit margin for the company is 18.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.42% and -22.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Globus Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $99.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -48.90% in year-over-year returns.

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) Top Institutional Holders

419 institutions hold shares in Globus Medical Inc. (GMED), with 1.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.56% while institutional investors hold 96.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.64M, and float is at 73.14M with Short Float at 7.46%. Institutions hold 94.71% of the Float.

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Douglas Robert Andrew, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Douglas Robert Andrew bought 700 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $48.20 per share for a total of $33740.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 700.0 shares.

Globus Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that Huller Kelly (SVP, GC, Corporate Secretary) sold a total of 9,076 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $51.00 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GMED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21, Scavilla Daniel T (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $55.09 for $5.51 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Globus Medical Inc. (GMED).

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading 0.00% down over the past 12 months. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (RTIX) is -30.82% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.79% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.36.