GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) up 4.98% since start of the year

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) is 4.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.25 and a high of $84.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The GDDY stock was last observed hovering at around $71.30 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.31% off the consensus price target high of $94.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -3.12% lower than the price target low of $69.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $71.15, the stock is -7.92% and -5.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.51 million and changing -0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 4.64% off its SMA200. GDDY registered -0.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $77.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $69.04.

The stock witnessed a -12.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.78%, and is -4.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) has around 7024 employees, a market worth around $12.30B and $3.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 76.75 and Fwd P/E is 49.62. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.77% and -15.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GoDaddy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $793.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.60% in year-over-year returns.

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Top Institutional Holders

567 institutions hold shares in GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY), with 603.22k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.37% while institutional investors hold 105.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 173.11M, and float is at 164.22M with Short Float at 4.05%. Institutions hold 105.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.61 million shares valued at $948.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.05% of the GDDY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 13.31 million shares valued at $760.18 million to account for 8.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 12.02 million shares representing 7.27% and valued at over $686.46 million, while Select Equity Group, Inc. holds 4.78% of the shares totaling 7.91 million with a market value of $451.54 million.

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kelly Nima, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Kelly Nima sold 3,626 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $73.30 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

GoDaddy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that Kelly Nima (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 10,396 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $82.50 per share for $0.86 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the GDDY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, Kelly Nima (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 670 shares at an average price of $79.33 for $53151.0. The insider now directly holds 128,735 shares of GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY).

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) that is trading 200.39% up over the past 12 months. Marchex Inc. (MCHX) is -70.97% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.22% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.47.