Here are the top Institutional holders of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) shares

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) is -71.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high of $4.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The RRD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.11 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it 0.0%.

At last check, trading at $1.11, the stock is -14.17% and -11.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -56.80% off its SMA200. RRD registered -45.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2421 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9350.

The stock witnessed a -0.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.90%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.20% over the week and 11.41% over the month.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) has around 36400 employees, a market worth around $82.70M and $6.16B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.44. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.47% and -77.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) Analyst Forecasts

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $1.15B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -453.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.00% in year-over-year returns.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) Top Institutional Holders

186 institutions hold shares in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), with 1.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.76% while institutional investors hold 83.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.60M, and float is at 69.33M with Short Float at 8.45%. Institutions hold 81.45% of the Float.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chatham Asset Management, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Chatham Asset Management, LLC sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $1.61 per share for a total of $3.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.04 million shares.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 28 that Chatham Asset Management, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 28 and was made at $2.25 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.14 million shares of the RRD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 27, Chatham Asset Management, LLC (10% Owner) acquired 300,000 shares at an average price of $2.25 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 9,041,657 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD).

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) that is trading -57.77% down over the past 12 months. Cimpress plc (CMPR) is -18.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.85% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.56.