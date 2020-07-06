Huami Corporation (HMI) Analysis & Forecast for July 2020

Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) is 23.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.52 and a high of $16.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The HMI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.87 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 1.39% off its average median price target of $112.71 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.17% off the consensus price target high of $137.39 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 75.85% higher than the price target low of $67.34 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $16.26, the stock is 42.67% and 44.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 9.38% at the moment leaves the stock 38.00% off its SMA200. HMI registered 49.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 26.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.52.

The stock witnessed a 54.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.09%, and is 32.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.98% over the week and 6.42% over the month.

Huami Corporation (HMI) has around 1132 employees, a market worth around $832.57M and $862.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.09 and Fwd P/E is 11.71. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.90% and -3.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

Huami Corporation (HMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Huami Corporation (HMI) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Huami Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $1.25B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 343.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.60% in year-over-year returns.

Huami Corporation (HMI) Top Institutional Holders

89 institutions hold shares in Huami Corporation (HMI), with institutional investors hold 91.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.74M, and float is at 22.35M with Short Float at 4.56%. Institutions hold 91.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 6.23 million shares valued at $81.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 54.17% of the HMI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 2.18 million shares valued at $28.65 million to account for 18.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FIL LTD which holds 2.16 million shares representing 18.75% and valued at over $28.28 million, while Man Group PLC holds 6.14% of the shares totaling 0.71 million with a market value of $9.26 million.