IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) is -48.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.01 and a high of $22.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The IMAX stock was last observed hovering at around $10.55 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.8% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.25% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 5.42% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $11.35, the stock is -6.28% and -6.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 7.58% at the moment leaves the stock -31.30% off its SMA200. IMAX registered -48.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.14.

The stock witnessed a -20.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.89%, and is -2.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.19% over the week and 6.52% over the month.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) has around 673 employees, a market worth around $658.43M and $350.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.27. Profit margin for the company is -3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.85% and -50.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IMAX Corporation (IMAX) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IMAX Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.46 with sales reaching $11.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -53.80% year-over-year.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Top Institutional Holders

215 institutions hold shares in IMAX Corporation (IMAX), with 9.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.63% while institutional investors hold 101.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.42M, and float is at 48.97M with Short Float at 7.07%. Institutions hold 84.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. with over 5.66 million shares valued at $51.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.62% of the IMAX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Franklin Resources, Inc with 4.26 million shares valued at $38.54 million to account for 7.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.24 million shares representing 5.51% and valued at over $29.3 million, while Primecap Management Company holds 4.35% of the shares totaling 2.55 million with a market value of $23.12 million.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at IMAX Corporation (IMAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LISTER ROBERT D, the company’s Chief Legal & Sr Exec VP. SEC filings show that LISTER ROBERT D bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $8.08 per share for a total of $40425.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62452.0 shares.

IMAX Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that WELTON MARK (President, IMAX Theatres) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $7.42 per share for $37085.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23499.0 shares of the IMAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, GELFOND RICHARD L (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $7.85 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 296,992 shares of IMAX Corporation (IMAX).

IMAX Corporation (IMAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Discovery Inc. (DISCA) that is trading -32.72% down over the past 12 months. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is -21.54% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.45% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.45.