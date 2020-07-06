Is First Solar Inc. (FSLR) a good stock to buy now?

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is -10.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.47 and a high of $69.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The FSLR stock was last observed hovering at around $49.88 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 2.02%.

At last check, trading at $51.90, the stock is 2.93% and 11.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 4.05% at the moment leaves the stock 4.33% off its SMA200. FSLR registered -24.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.77.

The stock witnessed a 0.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.26%, and is -0.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $5.20B and $3.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 124.39 and Fwd P/E is 14.40. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.30% and -25.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.80%).

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Analyst Forecasts

First Solar Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $504.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -186.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.40% in year-over-year returns.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Top Institutional Holders

583 institutions hold shares in First Solar Inc. (FSLR), with 30.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.37% while institutional investors hold 93.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.60M, and float is at 75.89M with Short Float at 14.04%. Institutions hold 66.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.31 million shares valued at $335.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.79% of the FSLR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.2 million shares valued at $259.72 million to account for 6.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 4.95 million shares representing 4.68% and valued at over $178.59 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 3.10% of the shares totaling 3.29 million with a market value of $118.47 million.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Insider Activity

A total of 112 insider transactions have happened at First Solar Inc. (FSLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 55 and purchases happening 57 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jeffers Byron Michael, the company’s VP – Global Controller and CAO. SEC filings show that Jeffers Byron Michael sold 260 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $51.35 per share for a total of $13351.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309.0 shares.

First Solar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that DeJong Philip (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 8,561 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $50.00 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17133.0 shares of the FSLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Jeffers Byron Michael (VP – Global Controller and CAO) disposed off 255 shares at an average price of $49.02 for $12500.0. The insider now directly holds 569 shares of First Solar Inc. (FSLR).

First Solar Inc. (FSLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SunPower Corporation (SPWR) that is trading -32.35% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.25% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.21.