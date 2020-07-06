New Big Money Means Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is -30.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.09 and a high of $23.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The LEVI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.35 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.54%.

At last check, trading at $13.89, the stock is -0.12% and 3.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 4.04% at the moment leaves the stock -14.75% off its SMA200. LEVI registered -38.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.59.

The stock witnessed a -12.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.57%, and is 3.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.61% over the week and 5.51% over the month.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has around 15800 employees, a market worth around $5.43B and $5.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.69 and Fwd P/E is 16.86. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.81% and -41.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.80%).

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Analyst Forecasts

Levi Strauss & Co. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.45 with sales reaching $574.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -56.30% in year-over-year returns.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Top Institutional Holders

191 institutions hold shares in Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), with 35.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.99% while institutional investors hold 90.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 396.22M, and float is at 53.24M with Short Float at 13.44%. Institutions hold 82.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 6.19 million shares valued at $77.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.04% of the LEVI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 5.44 million shares valued at $67.56 million to account for 8.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 4.92 million shares representing 7.97% and valued at over $61.12 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 7.29% of the shares totaling 4.5 million with a market value of $55.94 million.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Insider Activity

A total of 133 insider transactions have happened at Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 73 and purchases happening 60 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JAFFE SETH, the company’s EVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that JAFFE SETH sold 8,123 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $13.61 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83731.0 shares.

Levi Strauss & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that Eisenhardt Elizabeth H (10% Owner) sold a total of 15,141 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $20.39 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the LEVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, Haas Jennifer C. (10% Owner) disposed off 5,047 shares at an average price of $20.39 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI).