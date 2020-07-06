Positives for VEON Ltd. (VEON) as stock gains in recent trading

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) is -29.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $3.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The VEON stock was last observed hovering at around $1.79 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it 0.0%.

At last check, trading at $1.79, the stock is 2.51% and 10.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -14.58% off its SMA200. VEON registered -36.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6591 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9386.

The stock witnessed a 11.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.33%, and is 1.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) has around 46492 employees, a market worth around $3.06B and $8.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.36 and Fwd P/E is 5.89. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.60% and -45.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Analyst Forecasts

VEON Ltd. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $1.85B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 256.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.10% in year-over-year returns.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Top Institutional Holders

189 institutions hold shares in VEON Ltd. (VEON), with 982.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.17% while institutional investors hold 57.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.75B, and float is at 751.16M with Short Float at 0.57%. Institutions hold 25.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TT International Asset Management LTD with over 67.22 million shares valued at $101.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.84% of the VEON Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Prosperity Capital Management Limited with 51.77 million shares valued at $78.17 million to account for 2.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 41.06 million shares representing 2.35% and valued at over $61.99 million, while Exor Investments (UK) LLP holds 2.14% of the shares totaling 37.46 million with a market value of $56.57 million.

VEON Ltd. (VEON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) that is trading -2.67% down over the past 12 months. TELUS Corporation (TU) is -10.50% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.65% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.6.