Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) growth is a big Buy opportunity

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) is -39.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $0.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The SQBG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.21 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it 0.0%.

At last check, trading at $0.21, the stock is -18.42% and -6.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 1.17% at the moment leaves the stock -25.54% off its SMA200. SQBG registered -57.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.2252 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.2470.

The stock witnessed a 39.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.34%, and is -12.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.09% over the week and 18.17% over the month.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $14.70M and $96.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 102.72% and -67.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $23.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -93.40% this year.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) Top Institutional Holders

49 institutions hold shares in Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG), with 11.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.59% while institutional investors hold 50.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.42M, and float is at 45.37M with Short Float at 5.67%. Institutions hold 41.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. with over 8.46 million shares valued at $1.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.85% of the SQBG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Carlyle Group Inc. with 6.37 million shares valued at $1.31 million to account for 9.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.46 million shares representing 2.22% and valued at over $0.3 million, while Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. holds 1.12% of the shares totaling 0.74 million with a market value of $0.15 million.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM sold 4,377,078 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $0.20 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.46 million shares.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 07 that PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM (10% Owner) sold a total of 575,234 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 07 and was made at $0.28 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.84 million shares of the SQBG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM (10% Owner) disposed off 46,272 shares at an average price of $0.29 for $13419.0. The insider now directly holds 8,417,047 shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG).

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) that is trading -55.38% down over the past 12 months. Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) is -21.17% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.11% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.24.