Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) is -71.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $45.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The SRG stock was last observed hovering at around $11.36 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.81% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 30.81% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $11.07, the stock is -16.28% and 6.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.48 million and changing -2.55% at the moment leaves the stock -61.06% off its SMA200. SRG registered -74.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.57.

The stock witnessed a 13.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.28%, and is 2.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.76% over the week and 15.47% over the month.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) has around 77 employees, a market worth around $446.11M and $158.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 121.40% and -75.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.40%).

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seritage Growth Properties is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.90% this year.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Top Institutional Holders

204 institutions hold shares in Seritage Growth Properties (SRG), with 4.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.23% while institutional investors hold 109.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.23M, and float is at 29.48M with Short Float at 51.66%. Institutions hold 96.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.62 million shares valued at $42.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.98% of the SRG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with 4.34 million shares valued at $39.53 million to account for 11.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. which holds 4.25 million shares representing 11.02% and valued at over $38.71 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.00% of the shares totaling 3.08 million with a market value of $28.1 million.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LAMPERT EDWARD S, the company’s Trustee. SEC filings show that LAMPERT EDWARD S bought 38,652 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $39.24 per share for a total of $1.52 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.65 million shares.

Seritage Growth Properties disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that LAMPERT EDWARD S (Trustee) sold a total of 38,652 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $39.24 per share for $1.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the SRG stock.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -13.53% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -59.64% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.26% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.85.