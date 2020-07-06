ServiceNow Inc. (NOW): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:NOW Stock Is Going Next

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) is 46.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $213.99 and a high of $424.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The NOW stock was last observed hovering at around $414.21 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 7.08% off its average median price target of $380.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.69% off the consensus price target high of $538.00 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are -155.33% lower than the price target low of $165.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $421.29, the stock is 6.00% and 11.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 1.71% at the moment leaves the stock 36.64% off its SMA200. NOW registered 41.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $391.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $331.27.

The stock witnessed a 6.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.93%, and is 3.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) has around 11148 employees, a market worth around $79.48B and $3.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 121.79 and Fwd P/E is 77.32. Profit margin for the company is 18.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.87% and -0.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.30%).

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) is a “Overweight”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 26 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ServiceNow Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.01 with sales reaching $1.05B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.00% in year-over-year returns.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Top Institutional Holders

1,278 institutions hold shares in ServiceNow Inc. (NOW), with 1.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.77% while institutional investors hold 99.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 190.16M, and float is at 188.82M with Short Float at 3.17%. Institutions hold 98.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 16.37 million shares valued at $4.69 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.58% of the NOW Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.47 million shares valued at $4.43 billion to account for 8.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 15.32 million shares representing 8.03% and valued at over $4.39 billion, while Morgan Stanley holds 4.91% of the shares totaling 9.37 million with a market value of $2.68 billion.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Insider Activity

A total of 294 insider transactions have happened at ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 218 and purchases happening 76 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LUDDY FREDERIC B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LUDDY FREDERIC B sold 28,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 18 at a price of $399.99 per share for a total of $11.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70800.0 shares.

ServiceNow Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Briggs Teresa (Director) sold a total of 546 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $378.20 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 999.0 shares of the NOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 12, LUDDY FREDERIC B (Director) disposed off 1,213 shares at an average price of $387.62 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW).

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 26.36% up over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -15.43% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.67% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.24.