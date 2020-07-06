The Clorox Company (CLX) – The -17.91% Downside Potential Remains

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is 44.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $144.12 and a high of $224.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLX stock was last observed hovering at around $222.16 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $188.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.41% off the consensus price target high of $256.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -38.55% lower than the price target low of $160.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $221.68, the stock is 4.86% and 8.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 29.62% off its SMA200. CLX registered 41.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $208.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $181.44.

The stock witnessed a 7.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.63%, and is 3.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

The Clorox Company (CLX) has around 8800 employees, a market worth around $27.65B and $6.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.58 and Fwd P/E is 30.99. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.82% and -1.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

The Clorox Company (CLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Clorox Company (CLX) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Clorox Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.95 with sales reaching $1.85B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.90% in year-over-year returns.

The Clorox Company (CLX) Top Institutional Holders

1,383 institutions hold shares in The Clorox Company (CLX), with 161.19k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 81.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 125.66M, and float is at 125.57M with Short Float at 8.76%. Institutions hold 81.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.95 million shares valued at $2.76 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.67% of the CLX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.55 million shares valued at $2.0 billion to account for 9.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.28 million shares representing 6.58% and valued at over $1.43 billion, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 2.75% of the shares totaling 3.46 million with a market value of $599.69 million.

The Clorox Company (CLX) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at The Clorox Company (CLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GARNER DENISE, the company’s SVP – Chief Innovation Officer. SEC filings show that GARNER DENISE sold 25,832 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $197.62 per share for a total of $5.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6989.0 shares.

The Clorox Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that Jacobsen Kevin B (EVP – Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 15,066 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $206.59 per share for $3.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9971.0 shares of the CLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Bailey William S (SVP – Corporate Business Dev) disposed off 7,969 shares at an average price of $207.53 for $1.65 million. The insider now directly holds 7,203 shares of The Clorox Company (CLX).

The Clorox Company (CLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (OBCI) that is trading 279.67% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.0% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.04.