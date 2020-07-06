The decline in Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) is -66.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.44 and a high of $2.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHEK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.57 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.01%.

At last check, trading at $0.56, the stock is -2.65% and 0.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -1.84% at the moment leaves the stock -58.04% off its SMA200. CHEK registered -72.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5700 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1580.

The stock witnessed a 7.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.76%, and is 4.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.21% over the week and 10.93% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 27.02% and -78.25% from its 52-week high.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Check-Cap Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.60% this year.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK), with 665.27k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.20% while institutional investors hold 8.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.17M, and float is at 26.63M with Short Float at 2.45%. Institutions hold 8.06% of the Float.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ResMed Inc. (RMD) that is trading 55.38% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 74.95% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.17.