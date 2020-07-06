These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG)

Interpace Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) is 22.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.81 and a high of $11.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The IDXG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.14 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.07% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 38.05% higher than the price target low of $9.25 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $5.73, the stock is 9.36% and 10.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.5 million and changing -6.68% at the moment leaves the stock -9.79% off its SMA200. IDXG registered -12.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.12.

The stock witnessed a 17.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.56%, and is 14.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.94% over the week and 9.81% over the month.

Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG) has around 176 employees, a market worth around $17.81M and $27.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 50.39% and -47.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-166.80%).

Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Interpace Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.48 with sales reaching $5.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 40.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.40% in year-over-year returns.

Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG), with 48.88k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.21% while institutional investors hold 17.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.00M, and float is at 3.96M with Short Float at 2.45%. Institutions hold 17.18% of the Float.

Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) that is 43.49% higher over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -22.27% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.44% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.38.