Things appear to be looking up for Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) is 105.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $2.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATHE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.60 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 62.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $1.50, the stock is 101.92% and 121.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -6.25% at the moment leaves the stock 86.36% off its SMA200. ATHE registered 31.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 107.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6885 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6899.

The stock witnessed a 180.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 125.35%, and is 173.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.72% over the week and 12.56% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 435.71% and -36.17% from its 52-week high.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) Analyst Forecasts

Alterity Therapeutics Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.30% this year.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE), with institutional investors hold 1.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.47M, and float is at 9.75M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 1.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.28 million shares valued at $0.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.64% of the ATHE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 12128.0 shares valued at $7276.0 to account for 0.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 3077.0 shares representing 0.02% and valued at over $1846.0, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 2500.0 with a market value of $1500.0.