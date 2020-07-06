This Indicator Is Supporting Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is -38.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.54 and a high of $15.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The ABR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.86 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.52% off the consensus price target high of $11.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -11.38% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $8.91, the stock is -7.71% and 7.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock -22.06% off its SMA200. ABR registered -27.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.20.

The stock witnessed a -4.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 107.01%, and is -12.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.83% over the week and 6.20% over the month.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has around 532 employees, a market worth around $995.60M and $508.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.73 and Fwd P/E is 9.37. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 151.84% and -43.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $34.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.80% in year-over-year returns.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Top Institutional Holders

236 institutions hold shares in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR), with 6.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.32% while institutional investors hold 45.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 110.79M, and float is at 103.19M with Short Float at 4.66%. Institutions hold 42.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.64 million shares valued at $22.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.21% of the ABR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Lsv Asset Management with 3.25 million shares valued at $15.93 million to account for 2.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 3.09 million shares representing 2.80% and valued at over $15.14 million, while Cooperman, Leon G. holds 2.44% of the shares totaling 2.69 million with a market value of $13.18 million.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LAZAR MELVIN F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LAZAR MELVIN F bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $6.00 per share for a total of $29995.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Elenio Paul (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $6.96 per share for $34813.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the ABR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Elenio Paul (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $7.72 for $38603.0. The insider now directly holds 400,161 shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR).

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is trading -36.54% down over the past 12 months. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is -34.84% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.62% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.86.