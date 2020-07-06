Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) is 25.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.23 and a high of $69.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The TW stock was last observed hovering at around $58.29 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -1.59% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.14% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -3.09% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $56.70, the stock is -8.55% and -5.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -2.73% at the moment leaves the stock 16.97% off its SMA200. TW registered 28.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $62.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.54.

The stock witnessed a -8.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.58%, and is -6.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.20% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) has around 919 employees, a market worth around $13.38B and $823.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.53 and Fwd P/E is 42.52. Profit margin for the company is 21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.63% and -17.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $215.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.90% in year-over-year returns.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Top Institutional Holders

246 institutions hold shares in Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW), with 367.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 79.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 166.24M, and float is at 63.04M with Short Float at 2.32%. Institutions hold 79.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 8.82 million shares valued at $370.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.50% of the TW Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.86 million shares valued at $246.55 million to account for 6.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.19 million shares representing 4.99% and valued at over $176.06 million, while Capital World Investors holds 4.24% of the shares totaling 3.56 million with a market value of $149.76 million.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Insider Activity

A total of 268 insider transactions have happened at Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 163 and purchases happening 105 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Olesky Lee, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Olesky Lee sold 43,958 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 26 at a price of $60.72 per share for a total of $2.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 26 that Hult William (President) sold a total of 7,826 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 26 and was made at $60.56 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the TW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 25, Hult William (President) disposed off 95,471 shares at an average price of $61.74 for $5.89 million. The insider now directly holds 477,375 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW).