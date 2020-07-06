UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) is 1.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $187.72 and a high of $315.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The UNH stock was last observed hovering at around $298.26 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 2.91%.

At last check, trading at $301.17, the stock is 2.04% and 2.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 10.57% off its SMA200. UNH registered 21.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $296.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $281.97.

The stock witnessed a -2.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.05%, and is 0.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) has around 325000 employees, a market worth around $282.36B and $246.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.88 and Fwd P/E is 16.18. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.44% and -4.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is a “Buy”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $5.04 with sales reaching $63.31B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.50% in year-over-year returns.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Top Institutional Holders

2,783 institutions hold shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), with 6.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.71% while institutional investors hold 90.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 949.00M, and float is at 941.91M with Short Float at 0.65%. Institutions hold 89.92% of the Float.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Insider Activity

A total of 118 insider transactions have happened at UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 67 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HEMSLEY STEPHEN J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HEMSLEY STEPHEN J sold 45,637 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $289.11 per share for a total of $13.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.97 million shares.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that BURKE RICHARD T (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $228.39 per share for $2.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.39 million shares of the UNH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, BURKE RICHARD T (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $224.40 for $1.12 million. The insider now directly holds 1,396,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH).

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Humana Inc. (HUM) that is trading 49.29% up over the past 12 months. Centene Corporation (CNC) is 29.54% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.92% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.32.