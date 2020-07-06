What should you know before buying stock in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) is -62.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.50 and a high of $125.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The ICPT stock was last observed hovering at around $47.09 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 1.23%.

At last check, trading at $48.32, the stock is -33.08% and -38.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 2.61% at the moment leaves the stock -42.69% off its SMA200. ICPT registered -41.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.27.

The stock witnessed a -38.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.75%, and is -40.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.02% over the week and 5.48% over the month.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) has around 583 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $272.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.58% and -61.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.50%).

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.94 with sales reaching $72.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.50% year-over-year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Top Institutional Holders

295 institutions hold shares in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT), with 7.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.51% while institutional investors hold 102.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.56M, and float is at 26.25M with Short Float at 22.08%. Institutions hold 80.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 4.87 million shares valued at $306.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.79% of the ICPT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.34 million shares valued at $147.64 million to account for 7.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.23 million shares representing 6.76% and valued at over $140.15 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.46% of the shares totaling 1.47 million with a market value of $92.51 million.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fundaro Paolo, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Fundaro Paolo sold 595,578 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $84.60 per share for a total of $50.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.5 million shares.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that Micheli Francesco (10% Owner) sold a total of 595,578 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $84.60 per share for $50.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.5 million shares of the ICPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Genextra S.p.A. (10% Owner) disposed off 595,578 shares at an average price of $84.60 for $50.39 million. The insider now directly holds 5,500,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT).

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 43.22% up over the past 12 months. MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) is -42.99% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.52% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.53.