Which institution holds the most shares in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU)

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: BPYU) is -37.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.15 and a high of $20.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The BPYU stock was last observed hovering at around $11.47 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.05% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 46.05% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $11.87, the stock is 4.11% and 14.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 3.49% at the moment leaves the stock -22.26% off its SMA200. BPYU registered -40.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.39.

The stock witnessed a -1.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.10%, and is 11.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.58% over the week and 6.13% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 1.95. Distance from 52-week low is 66.01% and -42.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU) Analyst Forecasts

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.10% this year.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU) Top Institutional Holders

279 institutions hold shares in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU), with 532.71k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.98% while institutional investors hold 87.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.93M, and float is at 54.14M with Short Float at 35.71%. Institutions hold 86.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.1 million shares valued at $43.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.13% of the BPYU Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Brookfield Asset Management Inc. with 3.04 million shares valued at $25.78 million to account for 5.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Truist Financial Corp which holds 2.82 million shares representing 5.05% and valued at over $23.95 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.93% of the shares totaling 2.76 million with a market value of $23.41 million.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.