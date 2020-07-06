Which Institutions Own Shares In Tenneco Inc. (TEN)?

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) is -43.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.21 and a high of $16.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The TEN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.35 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -280.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $7.60, the stock is -7.99% and 15.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 3.40% at the moment leaves the stock -18.11% off its SMA200. TEN registered -28.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.47.

The stock witnessed a -11.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 149.15%, and is 0.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.89% over the week and 10.55% over the month.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) has around 78000 employees, a market worth around $602.11M and $16.80B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.93. Profit margin for the company is -6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 243.89% and -53.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenneco Inc. (TEN) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tenneco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$3.7 with sales reaching $2.13B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -467.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -52.60% in year-over-year returns.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Top Institutional Holders

259 institutions hold shares in Tenneco Inc. (TEN), with 1.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.38% while institutional investors hold 91.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.17M, and float is at 59.58M with Short Float at 9.65%. Institutions hold 89.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Icahn, Carl, C. with over 5.65 million shares valued at $20.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.27% of the TEN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.11 million shares valued at $18.4 million to account for 8.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.87 million shares representing 6.35% and valued at over $13.94 million, while Lyrical Asset Management LP holds 4.26% of the shares totaling 2.59 million with a market value of $9.34 million.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Tenneco Inc. (TEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Smith Brandon B., the company’s Senior Vice President, *. SEC filings show that Smith Brandon B. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 09 at a price of $9.48 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25129.0 shares.

Tenneco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that Hollar Jason M. (Exec. Vice President and CFO) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $9.27 per share for $37080.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68623.0 shares of the TEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 07, Hollar Jason M. (Exec. Vice President and CFO) acquired 56,000 shares at an average price of $9.45 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 64,623 shares of Tenneco Inc. (TEN).

Tenneco Inc. (TEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) that is trading -13.52% down over the past 12 months. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) is -38.62% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -39.65% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.61.