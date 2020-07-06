Who are the Institutional Holders in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX)?

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) is -11.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $1.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The LCTX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.79 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $5.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 74.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $0.78, the stock is -19.48% and -14.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock -13.95% off its SMA200. LCTX registered -23.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9488 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9231.

The stock witnessed a -13.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.43%, and is -12.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.29% over the week and 8.51% over the month.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) has around 55 employees, a market worth around $123.80M and $3.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 46.09% and -53.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.80%).

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $560k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -28.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -43.40% in year-over-year returns.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) Top Institutional Holders

132 institutions hold shares in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX), with 8.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.97% while institutional investors hold 45.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 149.81M, and float is at 140.87M with Short Float at 5.52%. Institutions hold 42.33% of the Float.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, the company’s Previous 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc sold 2,383,090 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 02 at a price of $2.16 per share for a total of $5.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6.04 million shares.