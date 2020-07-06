Who is the Top Investor In Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT)?

Stein Mart Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) is -48.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $0.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The SMRT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.34 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $0.33, the stock is -26.22% and -11.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.51 million and changing -4.91% at the moment leaves the stock -47.48% off its SMA200. SMRT registered -59.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4106 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5424.

The stock witnessed a -18.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.55%, and is -7.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.43% over the week and 17.86% over the month.

Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $17.91M and $1.24B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.62% and -65.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stein Mart Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/19/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.00% this year.

Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT) Top Institutional Holders

42 institutions hold shares in Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT), with 23.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 48.28% while institutional investors hold 14.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.61M, and float is at 25.15M with Short Float at 2.40%. Institutions hold 7.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.98 million shares valued at $0.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.02% of the SMRT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.77 million shares valued at $0.35 million to account for 1.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.6 million shares representing 1.23% and valued at over $0.28 million, while Beryl Capital Management LLC holds 0.94% of the shares totaling 0.46 million with a market value of $0.21 million.

Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 17 times.

Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is trading -11.42% down over the past 12 months. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is -50.40% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -51.84% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.15.