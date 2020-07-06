Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Accenture plc (ACN)?

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is 2.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $137.15 and a high of $218.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACN stock was last observed hovering at around $215.72 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 2.86%.

At last check, trading at $218.58, the stock is 5.41% and 11.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 1.33% at the moment leaves the stock 13.57% off its SMA200. ACN registered 12.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $203.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $192.41.

The stock witnessed a 4.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.04%, and is -0.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

Accenture plc (ACN) has around 492000 employees, a market worth around $142.42B and $44.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.10 and Fwd P/E is 26.70. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.37% and 0.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.90%).

Accenture plc (ACN) Analyst Forecasts

Accenture plc quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.73 with sales reaching $10.87B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.70% in year-over-year returns.

Accenture plc (ACN) Top Institutional Holders

2,155 institutions hold shares in Accenture plc (ACN), with 1.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 74.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 636.15M, and float is at 635.10M with Short Float at 1.08%. Institutions hold 74.68% of the Float.

Accenture plc (ACN) Insider Activity

A total of 210 insider transactions have happened at Accenture plc (ACN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 123 and purchases happening 87 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shook Ellyn, the company’s Chief Leadership & HR Officer. SEC filings show that Shook Ellyn sold 2,501 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $212.27 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21710.0 shares.

Accenture plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 29 that McClure Kathleen R (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,125 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 29 and was made at $212.15 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22223.0 shares of the ACN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 29, Ollagnier Jean-Marc (Chief Executive – Europe) disposed off 949 shares at an average price of $211.72 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 175,123 shares of Accenture plc (ACN).

Accenture plc (ACN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -71.01% down over the past 12 months. Genpact Limited (G) is -5.58% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.39% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.08.