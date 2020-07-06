Why BHP Group (BHP) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) is -8.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.78 and a high of $58.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The BHP stock was last observed hovering at around $50.07 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $52.52 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.3% off the consensus price target high of $57.83 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -28.63% lower than the price target low of $38.98 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $50.14, the stock is 0.57% and 9.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 5.83% off its SMA200. BHP registered -15.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.94.

The stock witnessed a -0.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.11%, and is 1.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

BHP Group (BHP) has around 28926 employees, a market worth around $115.46B and $45.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.43 and Fwd P/E is 19.16. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.37% and -14.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

BHP Group (BHP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BHP Group (BHP) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BHP Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.70% this year.

BHP Group (BHP) Top Institutional Holders

436 institutions hold shares in BHP Group (BHP), with 707.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.03% while institutional investors hold 4.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.53B, and float is at 1.47B with Short Float at 0.88%. Institutions hold 4.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 7.34 million shares valued at $269.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.50% of the BHP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 6.08 million shares valued at $222.9 million to account for 0.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citigroup Inc. which holds 5.61 million shares representing 0.38% and valued at over $205.75 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 0.31% of the shares totaling 4.58 million with a market value of $167.86 million.

BHP Group (BHP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rio Tinto Group (RIO) that is trading -10.02% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.07% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.34.