Why should you buy stock in Discovery Inc. (DISCK)?

Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCK) is -37.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.43 and a high of $31.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The DISCK stock was last observed hovering at around $18.93 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.12% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -27.33% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $19.10, the stock is -5.14% and -3.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 0.90% at the moment leaves the stock -21.86% off its SMA200. DISCK registered -33.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.09.

The stock witnessed a -6.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.90%, and is -1.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.50% over the week and 5.23% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 7.54 and Fwd P/E is 5.97. Distance from 52-week low is 23.78% and -38.78% from its 52-week high.

Discovery Inc. (DISCK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Discovery Inc. (DISCK) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Discovery Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.68 with sales reaching $2.54B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.90% year-over-year.

Discovery Inc. (DISCK) Top Institutional Holders

729 institutions hold shares in Discovery Inc. (DISCK), with 31.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.72% while institutional investors hold 91.83% of the company’s shares. The shares float is at 469.78M with Short Float at 1.48%. Institutions hold 87.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 39.03 million shares valued at $684.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.48% of the DISCK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 23.14 million shares valued at $405.79 million to account for 6.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 20.49 million shares representing 6.02% and valued at over $359.34 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.24% of the shares totaling 14.41 million with a market value of $252.82 million.

Discovery Inc. (DISCK) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Discovery Inc. (DISCK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 29 times.

Discovery Inc. (DISCK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) that is trading -58.26% down over the past 12 months. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -9.40% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.2% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.95.