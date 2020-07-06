Will Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) is -66.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.35 and a high of $40.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The STNG stock was last observed hovering at around $13.05 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.31% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 10.93% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $13.36, the stock is -11.90% and -24.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 2.38% at the moment leaves the stock -47.47% off its SMA200. STNG registered -55.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.83.

The stock witnessed a -22.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.61%, and is -2.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.89% over the week and 6.23% over the month.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $803.23M and $762.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.40. Profit margin for the company is -2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.18% and -66.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.15 with sales reaching $392.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 72.10% year-over-year.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Top Institutional Holders

248 institutions hold shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG), with 13.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.15% while institutional investors hold 78.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.67M, and float is at 45.41M with Short Float at 15.56%. Institutions hold 58.61% of the Float.