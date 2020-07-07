A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) is 17.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $0.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMPE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.69 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $0.66, the stock is 15.22% and 16.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -3.62% at the moment leaves the stock 24.74% off its SMA200. AMPE registered 59.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5618 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5770.

The stock witnessed a 38.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.31%, and is 9.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.32% over the week and 12.39% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 153.92% and -27.46% from its 52-week high.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04.The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.50% this year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Top Institutional Holders

80 institutions hold shares in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE), with 14.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.65% while institutional investors hold 13.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 159.05M, and float is at 150.60M with Short Float at 8.09%. Institutions hold 12.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.35 million shares valued at $2.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.25% of the AMPE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is SRS Capital Advisors, Inc. with 1.77 million shares valued at $0.73 million to account for 1.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.33 million shares representing 0.80% and valued at over $0.55 million, while CVA Family Office, LLC holds 0.71% of the shares totaling 1.17 million with a market value of $0.49 million.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) that is trading -46.26% down over the past 12 months. Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) is 17.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.57% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.02.